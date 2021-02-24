KIIT holds foundation ceremony of establishment of Indian Institute of Law (IIL)

The foundation plaque of Indian Institute of Law (IIL) was unveiled by Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, Judge, Supreme Court of India; Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, Judge, Supreme Court of India; and Justice V. Ramasubramanian, Judge, Supreme Court of India in Bhubaneswar on 20th February 2021. Manan Kumar Mishra, Sr. Advocate and Chairman, Bar Council of India (BCI) & Bar Council of India Trust (BCIT); Ashok Parija, Advocate General, Odisha; Debi Prasad Dhal, Sr. Advocate and Executive Chairman, BCIT; Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Associate Managing Trustee, BCIT and Founder, KIIT & KISS and a host of legal luminaries graced the Foundation Ceremony of Establishment of Indian Institute of Law (IIL) by BCIT at KIIT Deemed to be University.

IIL, being set up by the Bar Council of India through its trust (BCIT) with the support of KIIT Deemed to be University, will be a model institute of law teachers' academy for promoting continuous legal education and research along with skill development of law teachers and practising lawyers. The institute will facilitate young law school teachers of the country and advocates to enhance their expertise, professional skills and acumen. It is the first-of-its-kind institute in the country

Speaking at the Foundation Ceremony, Justice Uday Umesh Lalit welcomed the establishment of the IIL and commended BCIT and KIIT Deemed to be University for the step. “Change is the only constant in life. Continuing education is important in every profession; it is part of everybody’s life. Perhaps, this is the first step which will again imbibe the culture when we will be having more and more such institutes, and more and more the idea of continuing education taking root in everybody’s mind”, he stated.

Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai congratulated BCI and KIIT for this very important step. National Law University in Bengaluru set up by BCI in 1988 brought a sea transformation in legal education and quality of lawyers. Similarly, establishment of IIL is also a milestone in the history of Bar Council of India, he said. He expressed confidence that the IIL with the support of BCI and KIIT Deemed to be University will produce the faculties who would provide quality education to the students throughout the country. It will also produce faculties who will imbibe the constitutional values among the students, he said.