Kiaasa Retail To Open Six New Stores In UP, Rajasthan, Bihar Ahead Of Festive Season

Kiaasa Retail |

Mumbai: Kiaasa Retail Ltd on Thursday, 8 October 2026, announced the opening of six new exclusive retail stores. The expansion is timed ahead of the upcoming festive and wedding season, strengthening the company's presence across Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Bihar.

Store Locations

The expansion includes four stores in Uttar Pradesh, located in Gorakhpur, Lucknow (Alambagh), Prayagraj, and Paras One33 Mall in Noida. Additionally, one store will open in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, and another in Siwan, Bihar.

Expansion Strategy

The new additions align with Kiaasa Retail's strategy to expand across Tier-1, Tier-2, and Tier-3 markets. The company plans to use a mix of high-street locations and modern commercial hubs for its retail outlets.

Retail Footprint

With the opening of these six new stores, Kiaasa Retail's total retail store count will exceed 126. The company aims to increase its total store count to 250 over the next two years.

Management Commentary

Om Prakash, managing director, Kiaasa Retail Limited, said the store openings are intended to capture heightened festive footfalls and consumer spending during Navratri, Durga Puja, Karwa Chauth, and Diwali. Prakash added that the expansion will strengthen brand visibility, drive store productivity, and support revenue growth during this key retail period.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.