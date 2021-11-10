Ki Mobility Solutions launches digital platform for EVs

Ki Mobility Solutions, part of TVS Automobile Solutions Pvt Ltd on Wednesday said it has launched a comprehensive digital mobility service platform for electric vehicles.

Accordingly, Ki Mobility would offer its entire portfolio of solutions and pan India network to help EV manufacturers jump start their operations in the country, a press release said.

Ki Mobility Solutions said it aims to fill the gap for manufacturers through its digital technology solutions and mobility delivery model to support manufacturers provide customer centricity thereby accelerating growth plans of the companies.

The company noted that sale of electric vehicles, especially electric two-wheelers has been on the rise over the last couple of years and the first six months of the current financial year recorded a sale of over 1.18 lakh electric vehicle units.

Ki Mobility Solutions said it has joined hands with EV manufacturing start-ups, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across two and three-wheelers, light commercial vehicles and passenger cars.

The digital platform offered by Ki Mobility Solutions provides the manufacturers with wide service-network across 250 plus towns for sales, service, insurance, roadside, assistance, charging stations and parts.

''Launch of digital mobility platform for EVs is a milestone moment in the automotive aftermarket industry. The platform provides an opportunity to discover new business models that have been traditionally defined as dealership and independent aftermarket'', company managing director G Srinivasa Raghavan said.

This platform provides portfolio of solutions that would help electric vehicle manufacturers provide complete customer centricity that they desire to provide for their customers.

Ki Mobility's cloud-based service network would support the accelerated roll-out plans along with service promise to the electric vehicle manufacturers that would help them drive competitive advantage, Raghavan said.

The company has adequately invested in training around 500 technicians PAN India to service all types of electric vehicles ensuring the highest quality standards, the release added.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 06:00 PM IST