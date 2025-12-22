 Keystone Realtors To Launch ₹3,000 Crore Super Luxury Project In Mumbai Next Month
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessKeystone Realtors To Launch ₹3,000 Crore Super Luxury Project In Mumbai Next Month

Keystone Realtors To Launch ₹3,000 Crore Super Luxury Project In Mumbai Next Month

Keystone Realtors (Rustomjee brand) plans to launch a super luxury residential project at Bandstand, Bandra, Mumbai in January 2026 with Rs 3,000 crore GDV. The company, bullish on housing demand, targets Rs 4,000 crore sales bookings this fiscal (already achieved Rs 1,839 crore in H1) and Rs 7,000 crore new launches, while investing Rs 950 crore in construction.

PTIUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 11:29 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Realty firm Keystone Realtors plans to launch a super luxury residential project in Mumbai next month with a revenue potential of about Rs 3,000 crore, a top company official said. Mumbai-based Keystone Realtors, which sells properties under Rustomjee brand, is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

In an interview with PTI, Keystone Realtors Chairman and Managing Director Boman Irani said the company is very bullish on housing demand and expressed confidence of easily achieving the sales bookings target of Rs 4,000 crore this fiscal year. The company has already sold properties worth Rs 1,839 crore in the first half of 2025-26, up 40 per cent annually.

Read Also
Realty Firm Satya Group & Maple Group Will Develop Luxury Housing Project In Gurugram For ₹1,600...
article-image

About new launches, Irani said the company is targeting to launch a super luxury residential project at Bandstand, Bandra, in Mumbai next month. "The gross development value (GDV) of this upcoming project will be around Rs 3,000 crore," he said. Irani said the company had given an annual guidance of launching Rs 7,000 crore worth projects this fiscal year. Keystone Realtors has already launched four projects during the April-September period of this fiscal year with a total GDV of Rs 4,916 crore.

In the second half of this fiscal year, the company will launch four projects worth Rs 4,832 crore. Irani also noted that the company will invest about Rs 950 crore during this fiscal year on construction of existing real estate projects to ensure timely delivery of properties. The estimated expenditure on pure construction activities is 15 per cent higher than Rs 830 crore in the 2024-25 fiscal year. Asked about the demand scenario, Irani said the housing demand remains strong in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) from end-users as well as investors.

FPJ Shorts
Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi Accuses Centre Of Bulldozing MGNREGA, Warns Of 'Catastrophic Fallout'
Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi Accuses Centre Of Bulldozing MGNREGA, Warns Of 'Catastrophic Fallout'
China To Officially Launch Online Visa Application System In India Today
China To Officially Launch Online Visa Application System In India Today
Inox Clean Energy Acquires Vibrant Energy's 1337 MW Renewable Portfolio From Macquarie For ₹5,000 Crore
Inox Clean Energy Acquires Vibrant Energy's 1337 MW Renewable Portfolio From Macquarie For ₹5,000 Crore
'Dividend Is In My Blood,' Says Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal, Eyes $20 Billion Capex For Growth
'Dividend Is In My Blood,' Says Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal, Eyes $20 Billion Capex For Growth

He noted that a lot of wealth is getting created because of high economic growth and buoyancy in the stock markets. The surplus wealth is getting deployed in residential properties, Irani said, adding that real estate is one of the preferred modes of investment. Irani said the reduction in interest on home loans will also drive sales going forward. Keystone Realtors, which follows asset light model, is a strong player in redevelopment housing project. So far, the company has delivered more than 26 million sq ft area. It has handed over more than 17,000 apartments to customers.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Keystone Realtors To Launch ₹3,000 Crore Super Luxury Project In Mumbai Next Month

Keystone Realtors To Launch ₹3,000 Crore Super Luxury Project In Mumbai Next Month

Inox Clean Energy Acquires Vibrant Energy's 1337 MW Renewable Portfolio From Macquarie For ₹5,000...

Inox Clean Energy Acquires Vibrant Energy's 1337 MW Renewable Portfolio From Macquarie For ₹5,000...

'Dividend Is In My Blood,' Says Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal, Eyes $20 Billion Capex For Growth

'Dividend Is In My Blood,' Says Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal, Eyes $20 Billion Capex For Growth

India's Auto Sector Eyes 6-8% Growth In 2026 Amid GST Boost & Regulatory Pressures

India's Auto Sector Eyes 6-8% Growth In 2026 Amid GST Boost & Regulatory Pressures

Rupee Strengthens For Second Day After Hitting Lows, RBI Support & Better Trade Data Lift Sentiment

Rupee Strengthens For Second Day After Hitting Lows, RBI Support & Better Trade Data Lift Sentiment