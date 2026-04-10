Kesar India Builds Above ₹5,100 Crore Pipeline Across 29 Projects To Strengthen 5 Year Growth Visibility

Kesar India Limited has expanded its development pipeline to over Rs 5,100 crore across 29 projects, covering approximately 12.24 million square feet. |

Nagpur: Kesar India is shifting gears from short-term project execution to a more structured, long-term growth model, backed by a significantly expanded development pipeline.

Kesar India has built a development pipeline exceeding Rs 5,100 crore in gross development value, spanning 29 projects across residential and mixed-use segments. The portfolio covers around 12.24 million square feet of developable area, marking a notable scale-up in operations. This expanded pipeline provides execution visibility of 3 to 5 years, offering a clearer roadmap for sustained growth.

The company’s growth strategy has been driven by active land acquisitions over the past year. By consolidating land parcels early, Kesar India aims to mitigate rising land costs and address limited project visibility challenges in the sector. This approach signals a shift away from opportunistic, short-term acquisitions toward building a stable and scalable development platform.

To execute this pipeline, Kesar India plans to deploy investments exceeding Rs 2,000 crore in a phased and disciplined manner. The developments are largely focused on large-format and mixed-use projects, which typically involve longer execution cycles. As a result, the financial impact of these projects is expected to materialize progressively over the coming years rather than immediately.

Beyond its current pipeline, the company is evaluating additional development opportunities with an estimated gross development value exceeding Rs 4,000 crore. These potential projects are in advanced stages of assessment and remain subject to due diligence and regulatory approvals. This forward-looking pipeline reinforces the company’s intent to sustain expansion momentum and strengthen its presence in high-growth markets.

Kesar India’s expanded pipeline and strategic land consolidation reflect a clear pivot toward long-term planning and scale. With structured investments and a growing project base, the company is positioning itself for steady and sustained growth in the coming years.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s official press release and may contain forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties.