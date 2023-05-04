 Kerala villagers who brought Coca-Cola to its knees accuse Kerala CM Vijayan of helping multinational get away
Protesters allege that the state administration is helping Coca-Cola get away by acquiring the 34-acre land and 35,000 square feet plant for free from the multinational.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 04, 2023, 06:27 PM IST
article-image
Photo by Olenka Sergienko from Pexels

Coca-Cola is synonymous with soft drinks across the globe, and has become the go to beverage for celebrations be it family get-togethers or a game night with friends. But it has had its fair share of controversy including boycotts over political disputes and accusations of using excessive pesticides.

Now villagers in Kerala who once forced Coca-Cola to shut down its plant, are now taking on CM Pinarayi Vijayan and demanding a compensation of Rs 216 crore.

article-image

Serious allegations against the CM

  • Accusing the CM and the local minister from Palakkad disctrict of colluding with Coca-Cola, the Plachimada Struggle Solidarity Committee is not letting the multinational exit without paying up.

  • Protesters allege that the state administration is helping Coca-Cola get away by acquiring the 34-acre land and 35,000 square feet plant for free from the multinational.

Cola giant turned water into poison

  • The factory had been set up by the beverage giant in 2000, but soon the villagers noticed that their wells were drying up due to its operations.

  • They also complained that Coca-Cola was polluting the available water, which had turned toxic, and launched a movement against the plant.

  • Eventually, the multinational firm had to give up and the factory was shut down in 2004.

  • A compensation of Rs 216 crore was assessed for the damage caused by Coca-Cola, but the locals allege that the state government is allowing it to run away in lieu of free land.

