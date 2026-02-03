 Kerala Turns Black Tomorrow As CPI(M) Launches Protest Against The Union Budget
The CPI(M) in Kerala has called for a statewide 'Black Day' on February 4, 2026, with black flags, demonstrations, and public protests against the Union Budget 2026-27, which it claims completely disregards Kerala's developmental needs. Leaders including CM Pinarayi Vijayan criticised the exclusion of key projects like AIIMS, high-speed rail, and Vizhinjam support, unfair Finance Commission share.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 09:19 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

Thiruvananthapuram: The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) has announced a statewide 'Black Day' on Tuesday to protest what it describes as the Central government's "complete disregard" of Kerala in the Union Budget 2026-2027, party sources said. CPI-M workers will raise black flags at all booths, stage demonstrations, and mobilise public outrage over allocations that, they say, ignore the state's long-standing developmental needs, they added on Monday.

Irony is not lost on observers as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, whose government has historically restricted black attire at public events, will now see party workers, citizens, and activists using black flags to symbolically protest. Between 2022 and 2025, protesters wearing black or carrying black umbrellas at public meetings attended by Vijayan were often removed or detained by police, primarily in response to Youth Congress and Kerala Students' Union protests over issues, including the gold smuggling case.

article-image

Incidentally, at the height of Vijayan turning anti-black, few Opposition legislators then were spotted wearing black shirt in the floor of the state Assembly. On Tuesday, the same colour will be central to a CPI-M-led show of defiance against the Centre. The Chief Minister, CPI-M General Secretary M.A. Baby, and party's State Secretary M.V. Govindan have strongly criticised the Union Budget, alleging that Kerala was sidelined. Chief Minister Vijayan highlighted the exclusion of projects like AIIMS, seven high-speed railway corridors, and the Vizhinjam port development package.

He also noted that the refusal to increase Kerala's Finance Commission share from 41 per cent undermines federal principles and called on Union Ministers from the state to respond. M.A. Baby described the budget as a "financial trap", pointing to a Rs 95,000 crore allocation for the VB-G RAM G scheme as a massive plunder, and criticised the 60:40 Centre-state funding ratio as threatening states' financial security. Govindan said the budget reflects a "war declaration" against Kerala and warned of massive protests on Tuesday.

Incidentally, the Congress-led UDF, the Opposition in the state Assembly, has also sharply reacted to the budget and now with the ruling Left also doing the same, the similarity ends there between the traditional foes. This open expression against the Centre is understandable as the state Assembly elections are to be announced in a few weeks and the state BJP is also on a high after winning the reigns of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

