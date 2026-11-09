Kerala Orders E20 Petrol Tests In Four Districts Amid Karnataka's Excess Ethanol Blending Allegations

The Kerala government has ordered petrol sample testing across four districts following allegations in Karnataka that fuel retailers were selling petrol containing ethanol above the prescribed E20 blending level.

According to The News Minute, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Anoop Jacob directed officials to collect samples from outlets in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Kannur.

The samples will undergo testing at laboratories accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL). Forensic laboratories may also conduct the examinations.

Jacob said the decision followed discussions with Chief Minister VD Satheesan. Although Kerala has received no complaints about excessive ethanol blending, authorities have initiated preventive inspections.

He warned of strict action if testing establishes violations.

The inspections follow allegations by Karnataka's government that several petrol outlets supplied fuel exceeding the prescribed ethanol blending level.

Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Minister Rizwan Arshad said nearly 80% of 63 samples collected across seven districts exceeded 20% ethanol content.

The highest recorded concentration was reportedly 31.2%.

The samples covered outlets supplied by Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Nayara Energy, Shell and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited.

Karnataka commissioned independent laboratory tests following complaints from motorists about reduced mileage and vehicle repairs.

The Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry rejected Karnataka's allegations, citing tests conducted by public sector oil marketing companies.

In a Nov 7 statement, the ministry said all 893 E20 petrol samples examined across 27 states and Union Territories complied with the specified 19-21% range.

It added that 56 Karnataka samples recorded ethanol concentrations between 19% and 20%, averaging 19.3%.

The ministry questioned Karnataka's October 2026 testing procedures, citing insufficient details about sampling methods, dilution and reference materials.

It also sought complete sampling records and laboratory reports. The Centre defended the E20 programme as a measure to reduce crude oil imports and strengthen energy security.

Union Minister of State for Petroleum Suresh Gopi maintained that the blending policy was based on scientific studies and cautioned against politicising the controversy.