E20 Petrol Row: Centre Rejects Karnataka's Claims Of Excess Ethanol, Says All 56 Samples Met Norms

The Centre has rejected allegations of excess ethanol blending in E20 petrol supplied at fuel stations in Karnataka, maintaining that samples tested across the state complied with prescribed quality standards. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said all 56 samples collected in Karnataka contained ethanol within the specified range of 19% to 20%, countering claims made by the state government about unusually high blending levels.

The response follows allegations by Karnataka Food, Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs and Legal Metrology Minister Rizwan Arshad, who said laboratory tests of petrol samples collected from outlets in several districts had found ethanol content exceeding the permitted limit, with some samples reportedly recording levels above 30%.

Karnataka Minister Flags Ethanol Levels As High As 31.2%

Arshad had raised concerns after tests on fuel samples collected from petrol outlets, mainly across seven districts, reportedly indicated ethanol levels higher than the prescribed 20% blend.

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According to the state government's claims, 11 of 14 detailed samples showed levels above the limit. The reported findings included 31.2% ethanol in a sample from an Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) outlet and 30.5% in one from Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL).

The minister flagged concerns that excessive ethanol blending could affect vehicle mileage and increase maintenance costs for consumers. He also called for greater transparency, penalties for violations, compensation for affected consumers and mandatory display of ethanol blend percentages at petrol pumps.

Centre Cites Nationwide Quality Checks

Rejecting the allegations, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, along with public-sector oil marketing companies (OMCs) IOCL, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and HPCL said the claims were not supported by tests conducted under prescribed statutory and technical procedures.

The Centre cited a nationwide quality-monitoring exercise conducted by the OMCs and the Centre for High Technology (CHT). Under the exercise, 893 E20 samples collected from depots and retail outlets across 27 states and Union Territories were tested. The ministry said all the samples complied with the prescribed ethanol content range of 19% to 21%.

In Karnataka specifically, all 56 samples tested were found to meet the specifications, with ethanol content ranging between 19% and 20%. The average ethanol content was recorded at around 19.30%, according to the ministry.

Oil Companies Question State's Testing Method

The OMCs have also raised concerns over the sampling and testing process followed by the Karnataka government in October 2026.

They reportedly questioned the absence of OMC representatives during the sampling exercise and sought details of third-party laboratory certificates, including technical information on whether the tests followed the prescribed Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) method under IS 17021.

The companies also flagged alleged inconsistencies between the density readings and the high ethanol levels reported in some samples. They have sought joint sampling, complete test documentation and independent re-testing in accordance with the prescribed standards.

The OMCs have expressed willingness to cooperate with the state government in a transparent verification process.

What Is E20 Petrol?

E20 petrol is a blend of petrol and ethanol containing up to 20% ethanol. India's ethanol-blending programme aims to reduce dependence on imported crude oil, lower emissions and support the domestic agricultural sector.

Under the applicable BIS specification, IS 17021, the prescribed ethanol content range for E20 petrol is 19% to 21%.

The dispute between the Centre and Karnataka has brought renewed attention to concerns over fuel quality, vehicle performance and the costs borne by consumers. While the Centre maintains that fuel supplied by public-sector oil companies meets the required standards, the state government has sought greater transparency and accountability over the reported test findings.