KEC International wins new orders worth Rs. 1,017 crore | RPG Enterprise

KEC International Ltd., a global infrastructure EPC major, an RPG Group Company, has secured new orders of Rs. 1,017 crores across its various businesses, it announced through an exchange filing.

Transmission & Distribution (T&D):

The business has secured an order for a 765 kV Transmission line from a private developer in India.

Civil:

The business has secured orders for industrial and residential projects in India.

Cables:

The business has secured orders for various types of cables in India and overseas.

Mr. Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International Ltd. commented, “We are pleased to start the financial year with significant order wins across businesses. The prestigious order in T&D from an existing private developer reaffirms our confidence in the growth of the India T&D business. The civil business continues to be on a high growth trajectory and widens its presence by securing orders in the composite space (including civil, mechanical and electrical works).”

