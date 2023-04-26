 KEC International wins new orders worth Rs. 1,017 crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessKEC International wins new orders worth Rs. 1,017 crore

KEC International wins new orders worth Rs. 1,017 crore

The business has secured an order for a 765 kV Transmission line from a private developer in India.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 26, 2023, 01:26 PM IST
article-image
KEC International wins new orders worth Rs. 1,017 crore | RPG Enterprise

KEC International Ltd., a global infrastructure EPC major, an RPG Group Company, has secured new orders of Rs. 1,017 crores across its various businesses, it announced through an exchange filing.

Transmission & Distribution (T&D):

The business has secured an order for a 765 kV Transmission line from a private developer in India.

Civil:

The business has secured orders for industrial and residential projects in India.

Cables:

The business has secured orders for various types of cables in India and overseas.

Mr. Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International Ltd. commented, “We are pleased to start the financial year with significant order wins across businesses. The prestigious order in T&D from an existing private developer reaffirms our confidence in the growth of the India T&D business. The civil business continues to be on a high growth trajectory and widens its presence by securing orders in the composite space (including civil, mechanical and electrical works).”

Read Also
KEC International wins new orders of Rs 1,213 cr
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Air India pilots write to Ratan Tata for intervention as salary structure row widens

Air India pilots write to Ratan Tata for intervention as salary structure row widens

Earnings Q4 2023 LIVE: KPIT Technologies net profit up at Rs 111.58 crore

Earnings Q4 2023 LIVE: KPIT Technologies net profit up at Rs 111.58 crore

KEC International wins new orders worth Rs. 1,017 crore

KEC International wins new orders worth Rs. 1,017 crore

Karur Vysya Bank allots shares worth Rs 1.91 lakh to employees as stock options

Karur Vysya Bank allots shares worth Rs 1.91 lakh to employees as stock options

Brent Council Extends collaboration with Infosys to offer free digital learning for local SMEs

Brent Council Extends collaboration with Infosys to offer free digital learning for local SMEs