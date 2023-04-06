KEC International wins new orders of Rs 1,213 cr | RPG Enterprise

KEC International Limited, a global infrastructure EPC major, an RPG Group Company, has secured new orders of Rs. 1,213 crores across its various businesses, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Transmission & Distribution (T&D):

The business has secured orders for T&D projects in India, SAARC, Middle East, East Asia Pacific and Americas.

Civil:

The business has secured an order in the urban infra segment in India.

Cables:

The business has secured orders for various types of cables in India and overseas.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International Ltd. commented, “We are delighted with the traction of order inflows throughout the year. With these orders, our total order inflow for FY23 stands at an all-time high of Rs. 22,378 crores, a substantial growth of ~30% vis-à-vis last year. The orders in T&D have significantly expanded our T&D order book, particularly in the international market. Our Civil business has further strengthened its presence with an order in the urban infra segment. These orders along with the orders announced earlier during the year, reaffirm our confidence in achieving the targeted growth going forward.”