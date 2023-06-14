KEC International Wins New Orders Of Rs 1,373 crore | KEC

KEC International Limited, an infrastructure EPC major, an RPG Group Company, has secured new orders of Rs 1,373 crores across its various businesses, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Railway orders

The company's railway business has secured orders in the technologically enabled and conventional/emerging segments in India that includes orders for Signaling & Telecommunication for Automatic Block Signaling (ABS) system and orders for 2 x 25 kV Overhead Electrification (OHE) & associated works for speed upgradation.

Civil orders

The civil business of the company has secured orders in the residential and commercial building segments for transmission and distribution in India and America. The three orders include 400 kV Transmission line order in India, supply of towers in India and the United States of America and supply of towers, hardware and poles in Americas, secured by our subsidiary, SAE Towers.

Cable orders

The business has secured orders for various types of cables in India and overseas.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International Ltd. commented, “We are pleased with the new order wins secured across our business verticals, especially in Railways. In line with the Government's focus on increasing capacity, speed and safety of the Indian Railway network, we have forayed in the emerging segment of Automatic Block Signaling (ABS) to increase line capacity through automation. Our Civil business continues to witness an exponential growth trajectory which is reflected in the orders secured. The repeat order in T&D from an existing private developer reaffirms the growth of the India T&D business. We are also witnessing good traction in the tower supply orders, especially in North America.”