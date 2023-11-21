KEC International Secures New Orders Of ₹1,005 Crores | KEC

KEC International Ltd., a global infrastructure EPC major, an RPG Group Company, has secured new orders of Rs. 1,005 crores across its various businesses, the company on Tuesday announced through an exchange filing.

Transmission & Distribution (T&D)

The business has secured orders for T&D and cabling projects in India, Middle East, Europe, Africa and Americas:

1) 220 and 400 kV Overhead Transmission lines in Middle east

2) 110kV Transmission lines in Europe

3) Supply of Towers in Middle East, Africa and Americas

4) Supply of Hardware and Poles in Americas

5) 220kV cabling works in India from a Global Steel producer

Railways

The business has secured an order for 25 kV Overhead Electrification (OHE) & associated works in the conventional segment in India.

Cables

The business has secured orders for supply of various types of cables in India and overseas.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International Ltd. commented, “We are delighted with the new order wins, especially our order in Cabling works from a leading Steel producer in India. The orders in the T&D business have expanded our order book in the Middle East outside Saudi. We are particularly enthused by the order in Railways, which further consolidates our order book in the conventional Railway segment. With these orders, our YTD order intake stands at ~Rs 10,000 crores”

KEC International Ltd shares

The shares of KEC International Ltd on Tuesday at 9:43 am IST were at Rs 610, up by 1.78 percent.