KEC International Bags New Orders Of ₹1,042 Crores

KEC International Ltd., a global infrastructure EPC major, an RPG Group Company, has secured new orders of Rs. 1,042 crores across its various businesses, the company on Wednesday announced through an exchange filing.

Railways

The business has secured its maiden international order for a Signaling & Telecommunication project in SAARC.

Civil

The business has secured an order in the Metals & Mining segment from a reputed steel player in India.

Transmission & Distribution (T&D)

The business has secured orders for T&D projects in India, Middle East, Europe and Americas with setting up of overhead Transmission line in Middle East, supply of towers in India, Europe and the United States of America, and supply of towers, hardware and poles in Americas, secured by the subsidiary, SAE Towers.

"We are pleased with the new order wins secured across our business verticals. The Railway business has successfully expanded its footprint internationally, leveraging the strong presence of our T&D business. The Civil business continues to strengthen its order book in the industrial segment with the addition of a very reputed client. The maiden tower supply order from Europe is a testament of our dedicated focus on diversifying the tower sales business geographically,” said Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International Ltd.

About KEC International Limited

KEC International is a global infrastructure Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) major. It has presence in the verticals of Power Transmission and Distribution, Railways, Civil, Urban Infrastructure, Solar, Smart Infrastructure, Oil & Gas Pipelines, and Cables. The Company is currently executing infrastructure projects in 30+ countries and has a footprint in 110+ countries (includes EPC, Supply of Towers and Cables). It is the flagship Company of the RPG Group.

About RPG Enterprises

RPG Enterprises, established in 1979, is one of India’s fastest-growing business groups with a turnover of US$ 4.7 Billion. The group has diverse business interests in the areas of Infrastructure, Tyres, Pharma, IT and Specialty as well as in emerging innovation-led technology businesses.

