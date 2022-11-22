KDM plans to Make in India, Make for the World

Right- KDM FOunder N D Mali Left - KDM Co-founder Bhawarlal Suthar | KDM

Supporting the government’s Make in India initiative, Mumbai-based leading consumer lifestyle & premium mobile accessories brand KDM has chalked out an ambitious plan including the idea of "Make in India, Make for World", thereby promoting self-reliance in mobile accessories.

KDM is also seeking the support of local and contract manufacturers in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Delhi NCR to expand into international markets. By working with additional manufacturers based in India, KDM wants to use the “Make in India” programme that the Indian government started in 2014 to further increase production in India in order to keep up with global demand. It expects to manufacture nearly double its present output and scale it further as the demand and market reach grow.

Read Also Google-backed company Nothing to manufacture smartphones in India to meet domestic demand

KDM calls for Indian mobile accessories manufacturers to get the benefits out of the PLI Scheme introduced by Government of India in April, 2020, which offers a production linked incentive to boost domestic manufacturing and attract large investments in mobile phone manufacturing and specified electronic components, including assembly, testing, marking and packaging (ATMP) units. The Scheme would tremendously boost the electronics manufacturing landscape and establish India at the global level in the electronics sector.

KDM products are researched and developed in Mumbai, while the company's products are manufactured in Delhi, Noida, Gujarat, and other Indian states. KDM manufactures mobile accessories at its state-of-the-art manufacturing units at affordable prices without compromising on quality and hence all KDM products are completely reliable and durable.

N D Mali, Founder of KDM said, “The dream of ‘Make in India’ has entrenched itself into the roots of every Indian’s mind. We have witnessed a strong vocal for local sentiment among Indian consumers, and they now favour local home-grown brands. India has emerged as a strong mobile accessories manufacturer in the last few years. With the Government backing the industry with initiatives like Make in India, the PLI scheme and other related initiatives, we expect the manufacturing ecosystem to grow at a rapid pace in the future.”