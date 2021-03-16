K.C College to organize its 8th International Media Conference: Media SUMMIT

Kishinchand Chellaram College, HSNC University, Mumbai, organizes the eighth edition of its International Media Summit from 17-19 March, 2021. It is an annual international media conference organised by The Department of Mass Media for the last seven years.

The theme of this year's conference will be Digital Media Literacy in 2021. The conference has received overwhelming response from eminent researchers and academicians from across the globe. Senior academicians from the UK, US, China and Mauritius will be participating virtually in the conference. Reputed universities of India have confirmed their participation for the conference.

The chief guest for the inaugural ceremony is Mr. Anil Harish, Trustee, HSNC University and renowned legal practitioner of Mumbai.