e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessKaynes Tech raises 2.6 bln rupees from anchor investors

Kaynes Tech raises 2.6 bln rupees from anchor investors

Of the total shares allotted to anchor investors, 1.77 mln, or 40.4% of the total allocation, was to nine domestic mutual funds under 14 schemes

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 10, 2022, 04:20 PM IST
article-image
Kaynes Technology India Ltd has raised 2.56 bln rupees by allocating 4.38 mln equity shares | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)
Follow us on

Mumbai: Mysore-based integrated electronics manufacturer Kaynes Technology India Ltd has raised 2.56 bln rupees by allocating 4.38 mln equity shares to 23 anchor investors. The company allocated the shares at 587 rupees, the upper end of its price band of 559-587 rupees.

Of the total shares allotted to anchor investors, 1.77 mln, or 40.4% of the total allocation, was to nine domestic mutual funds under 14 schemes.

Out of the 28 anchor investors, Volrado Venture Partners Fund grabbed the largest chunk of 11.68% of the total allocation.

Read Also
SEBI proposes framework for regulated entities to address risks associated with cloud-based...
article-image

Nomura Trust and Banking Co, IIFL Asset Management Ltd, Goldman Sachs, ICICI Prudential Mutual fund, Nippon Power and Infra Fund, Axis Mutual Fund, Eastspring Investments India, HDFC Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Mutual fund, and Malabar India Fund Ltd were allocated 5.45% each.

Among the listed space, Kaynes Technology competes with Dixon Technologies Ltd and Amber Enterprises Ltd.

With inputs from Agencies

Read Also
Bharat Forge: Awarded $155.50mn export order for 155mm artillery guns
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Earnings 2022 live: Eicher Motors net profit almost doubles at Rs 614.86 cr; Adani Green Energy,...

Earnings 2022 live: Eicher Motors net profit almost doubles at Rs 614.86 cr; Adani Green Energy,...

Global stocks decline ahead of US inflation update

Global stocks decline ahead of US inflation update

Aurobindo Pharma fall by 7% due director’s arrested by ED in Delhi liquor policy case

Aurobindo Pharma fall by 7% due director’s arrested by ED in Delhi liquor policy case

Kaynes Tech raises 2.6 bln rupees from anchor investors

Kaynes Tech raises 2.6 bln rupees from anchor investors

Musk will let Twitter users make digital payments, earn more

Musk will let Twitter users make digital payments, earn more