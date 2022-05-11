Kay Beauty expands its retail footprint, enters general and modern trade across India

Kay Beauty, celebrity makeup brand by Indian actor Katrina Kaif launched in partnership with the leading beauty destination- Nykaa, has announced the expansion of its omnichannel footprint to 100+ General Trade beauty stores and leading modern trade across the country.

One of the top makeup brands on Nykaa, Kay Beauty has significantly grown since its launch in 2019, while securing wide consumer appreciation for its premium offering of high-performing, internationally sourced formulations, it said in a press statement.

The first phase of the retail expansion has witnessed Kay Beauty’s entry into beauty stores across Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Ludhiana, and soon after in Lucknow and Pune. The national rollout of the General and Modern Trade stores will ensure a robust market presence for the brand across the North, South, and West regions with a view for wider outreach, the statement added.

Katrina Kaif, Co-Founder of Kay Beauty, who has been actively involved in building the brand said, “My vision for Kay Beauty was to create a diverse and inclusive brand that would resonate with makeup lovers and specifically cater to Indian skin requirements. Kay Beauty's expansion in distribution will further deepen engagement as more and more consumers see, touch, and experience the brand and I’m excited to see its journey across beauty doors in India.”

Commenting on the retail expansion, Reena Chhabra, CEO Nykaa Brands, said, ​“Kay Beauty is amongst the top makeup brands on Nykaa, having shown impressive growth and demand from across the country. Physical interaction with makeup is very important for most customers even today, and Kay Beauty’s next phase of growth will address this need while helping raise brand awareness.”

Kay Beauty offers a wide range of shades across its expansive portfolio of over 220 SKUs with bestsellers like the 24 hour Kajal, Eyeshadow palette iMatte Drama Matte Lipstick in the Kay Beauty Hydrating Foundation.

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 12:14 PM IST