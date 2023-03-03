Kashmir missing from Indian map on Illycaffe's packaging, Italian brand apologises

Caffeine is supposed to help people wake up with a fresh mind for the day, but what happened when coffee brands are caught off guard. Italian coffee maker Illycaffe has faced social media outrage, after Kashmir was partly missing from a map of India on its box. Illycaffe responded with an apology for the gaffe, and is working on changing its packaging to include a complete Indian map.

Hi, we regret the mistakes that have been made on the map for which we take full responsibility. We are already working to fix it (1/2). — illycaffè (@illycaffe) March 3, 2023

The brand also added that it takes time to replace all cans with new ones, and requested consumers to be patient. Illycaffe which entered Indian markets in 2008 with ambitions of setting up a chain, also sells coffee machines and espresso cups. Flipkart and Amazon have also been questioned for selling the brand with an incorrect map in India.

Dear @Flipkart



Why are you selling this item with incorrect map of India? This is shameful. Let @illycaffe first rectify its packaging with correct map. pic.twitter.com/LwNLkbfjnA — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) March 3, 2023

One user even pointed out that Illycaffe made the gaffe on a pack which has been marketing Indian Arabica selection, which has been sourced locally from the country.

@illycaffe This is totally unacceptable. While you source this coffee from India, you have totally removed an Indian state on map.



I absolutely enjoy your incredible coffee, appreciate its rich flavours, but this is outrageous and an insult to 1.4 Billion Indians. pic.twitter.com/t40AEoAjyb — Kshitij Mohan (@MohanKshitij) March 1, 2023

At the same time users urged the firm to stop selling their coffee till they change the packaging, in order to avoid legal issues, and told Indians to refrain from buying it. Illycaffe were advised to comply with guidelines set by the Survey of India, before printing a map of the country on their can.

Dear @illycaffe Kindly comply with the same as soon as possible! pic.twitter.com/xd83uQkzRX — ADV. ASHUTOSH J. DUBEY 🇮🇳 (@AdvAshutoshBJP) March 3, 2023

Some users also posted a screenshot of a customer raising this issue with the company before, and pointed out how the firm hasn't made changes even after a year.

Apparantly it is taking more than a year? @AskAnshul pic.twitter.com/APsU1mtv8c — Eternal Charioteer (@EtrnlCharioteer) March 3, 2023

Before this edtech platform Byju's has also been pulled up for a map showing a part of the state as Azad Kashmir, and BBC as well as Al Jazeera have also faced flak for similar errors. Twitter itself had to remove a map of India showing Kashmir and Ladakh outside the country, from its Tweet Life section.