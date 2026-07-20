Karur Vysya Bank Net Profit Up 45% To ₹755.70 Crore In Q1 FY27

Mumbai: Karur Vysya Bank reported a standalone net profit of ₹755.70 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, marking a 44.91% increase compared to ₹521.45 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. The bank announced its unaudited financial results on Monday.

Income and Expenses

The total standalone income for the quarter stood at ₹3,491.21 crore, up from ₹3,015.80 crore in the same quarter last year. Interest earned by the bank increased to ₹3,049.42 crore for the June 2026 quarter.

Total expenditure for the period, excluding provisions and contingencies, was ₹2,395.61 crore. This includes interest expended of ₹1,626.67 crore and operating expenses of ₹768.94 crore.

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Asset Quality

Karur Vysya Bank's gross non-performing assets (GNPA) stood at 0.74% as of 30 June 2026, a slight improvement from 0.75% as of 31 March 2026. Net non-performing assets (NNPA) remained stable at 0.19% for both periods.

Capital Adequacy and Ratios

The capital adequacy ratio under Basel III was 18.61% as of 30 June 2026, compared to 17.36% a year ago. Basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter was ₹7.82, up from ₹5.40 in the previous year's corresponding quarter.

Provision Coverage Ratio

The bank's provision coverage ratio was 96.21% as on 30 June 2026. This compares to 96.76% for the corresponding period of the previous year.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.