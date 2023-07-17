Karur Vysya Bank Announces 1,63,635 Equity Shares As Stock Option

Karur Vysya Bank on Monday announced the allotment of 1,63,635 equity shares to employees as stock option under KVB ESOS 2011 Scheme & KVB ESOS 2018 Scheme, the company announced through an exchange filing.
The face value of the equity shares will be ₹2 each.
Karur Vysya Bank Shares
The shares of Karur Vysya Bank on Monday at 3:30pm IST were at ₹126.80, up by 2.26 percent.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)