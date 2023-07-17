Karur Vysya Bank Announces 1,63,635 Equity Shares As Stock Option | Image: Karur Vysya Bank (Representative)

Karur Vysya Bank on Monday announced the allotment of 1,63,635 equity shares to employees as stock option under KVB ESOS 2011 Scheme & KVB ESOS 2018 Scheme, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares will be ₹2 each.

Karur Vysya Bank Shares

The shares of Karur Vysya Bank on Monday at 3:30pm IST were at ₹126.80, up by 2.26 percent.

