 Karur Vysya Bank allots shares worth Rs 1.91 lakh to employees as stock options
The shares with a face value of Rs 2 were given to the employees under the KVB ESOS 2011 Scheme and KVB ESOS 2018 Scheme.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 26, 2023, 01:12 PM IST
article-image
Karur Vysya Bank allots shares worth Rs 1.91 lakh to employees as stock options | Image: Karur Vysya Bank (Representative)

Karur Vysya Bank on Wednesday allotted 95,503 shares worth Rs 1,91,006 to employees as stock options, the company announced through an exchange filing. The shares with a face value of Rs 2 were given to the employees under the KVB ESOS 2011 Scheme and KVB ESOS 2018 Scheme.

The loans of Karur Vysya Bank have gone up 13.2 per cent to Rs 643.9 billion on a year-on-year basis.

Karur Vysya Bank shares

The shares of Karur Vysya Bank on Wednesday at 1:08 were at Rs 94.95, down by 0.63 per cent.

Karur Vysya Bank loans up 13.2% on yr at ₹643.9 bln on March 31
article-image

