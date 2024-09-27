Karnataka Govt Approves Projects Worth ₹4,071.11 Crore Investment | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The State-Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) on Friday approved 88 projects worth Rs 4,071.11 crore investments in the state.

These projects are expected to generate employment for approximately 10,585 people across the state. The SLSWCC was chaired by Karnataka Minister for Large, Medium Industries, and Infrastructure Development M B Patil

Among the notable approvals are proposals from Aratt One World Pvt. Ltd and Dairy Classic Ice Creams Private Limited, which plan to invest Rs 485 crore and Rs 285 crore respectively, the Minister's office said in a release.

Patil said that the approved projects would promote equitable investment across various regions of the state.

He noted that the committee approved 14 major large and medium projects with capital investments exceeding Rs 50 crore, amounting to Rs 2,031.76 crore and expected to create employment for around 3,302 people.

Additionally, 68 new projects with investments ranging from Rs 15 crore to Rs 50 crore were approved, from which Rs 1,355.07 crores will be capital investment and employment opportunities will be available to approximately 5,049 people, the Minister said, adding that six additional capital investment projects, amounting to Rs 684.28 crore, were also approved. These will create employment opportunities for about 2,234 people.