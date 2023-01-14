e-Paper Get App
Karnataka bank appoints Sekhar Rao as ED for 3 years

The appointment would be effective from the date of taking charge, which is subject to the approval of the shareholders, the bank said

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, January 14, 2023, 01:50 PM IST
article-image
Karnataka bank appoints Sekhar Rao as ED for 3 years | Image: Karnataka bank (Representative)
Karnataka Bank has appointed Sekhar Rao as an additional director to take up the role of executive director for a period of three years, the bank said in an exchange filling.

Rao was previously associated with a fintech, Savvy India, as a co-founder and director since April 2020.

He spent around 6 years working as the Head of Operations and Information Technology for CSB Bank Ltd.

He has formerly held positions in RBL Bank, ING Vysya Bank, ICICI Bank, Asian Paints, and Goodlass Nerolac Paints.

