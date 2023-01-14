e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessDynasty Acquisition sells 2.14% stake in Shriram Fin via bulk deal

Dynasty Acquisition sells 2.14% stake in Shriram Fin via bulk deal

Fid Funds Mauritius then purchased 6.63 million shares, or 1.77% of Shriram Finance, in a bulk transaction

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, January 14, 2023, 01:16 PM IST
article-image
Dynasty Acquisition sells 2.14% stake in Shriram Fin via bulk deal | Image: Shriram Finance
Follow us on

Dynasty Acquisition (FPI) Ltd sold 8 mln shares, or 2.14% stake, in Shriram Finance Ltd on Friday for 10.40 bln rupees in a bulk deal on the BSE, via an exchange filing.

The shares were sold at 1,300 rupees apiece.

In the corporation, Dynasty Acquisition (FPI) owned 4.63% of the shares as of September 30. Dynasty Acquisition's ownership of the non-banking financial organisation will drop to just under 2.5% as a result of this stake sale.

Fid Funds Mauritius then purchased 6.63 million shares, or 1.77% of Shriram Finance, in a bulk transaction.

Additionally, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. and Norges Bank each made purchases of 576,923 and 300,000 shares on behalf of the Government Pension Fund Global. These shares cost 1,300 rupees each when they were bought.

At a price of 1,300 rupees per share, Societe Generale, BNP Paribas Arbitrage, and Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Co. also purchased 492,383 shares of Shriram Finance.

Read Also
Layoff wave: Ola to start layoffs, 200 employees to be impacted
article-image

RECENT STORIES

USFDA pulls up Sun Pharma for lapses in Halol plant

USFDA pulls up Sun Pharma for lapses in Halol plant

Karnataka bank appoints Sekhar Rao as ED for 3 years

Karnataka bank appoints Sekhar Rao as ED for 3 years

Earnings 2023 live: HDFC Bank's profit jumps to Rs 12,259.49 crore, revenue hits Rs 51,207.61 crore

Earnings 2023 live: HDFC Bank's profit jumps to Rs 12,259.49 crore, revenue hits Rs 51,207.61 crore

Dynasty Acquisition sells 2.14% stake in Shriram Fin via bulk deal

Dynasty Acquisition sells 2.14% stake in Shriram Fin via bulk deal

Layoff wave: Vodafone plans hundreds of job cuts, biggest in 5 years; Report

Layoff wave: Vodafone plans hundreds of job cuts, biggest in 5 years; Report