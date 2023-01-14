Dynasty Acquisition sells 2.14% stake in Shriram Fin via bulk deal | Image: Shriram Finance

Dynasty Acquisition (FPI) Ltd sold 8 mln shares, or 2.14% stake, in Shriram Finance Ltd on Friday for 10.40 bln rupees in a bulk deal on the BSE, via an exchange filing.

The shares were sold at 1,300 rupees apiece.

In the corporation, Dynasty Acquisition (FPI) owned 4.63% of the shares as of September 30. Dynasty Acquisition's ownership of the non-banking financial organisation will drop to just under 2.5% as a result of this stake sale.

Fid Funds Mauritius then purchased 6.63 million shares, or 1.77% of Shriram Finance, in a bulk transaction.

Additionally, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. and Norges Bank each made purchases of 576,923 and 300,000 shares on behalf of the Government Pension Fund Global. These shares cost 1,300 rupees each when they were bought.

At a price of 1,300 rupees per share, Societe Generale, BNP Paribas Arbitrage, and Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Co. also purchased 492,383 shares of Shriram Finance.