Karnataka approves 88 industrial projects worth Rs 2,367.99 cr that generates jobs for over 10,904 people

The Karnataka government has approved 88 industrial projects worth Rs 2,367.99 crore that would generate jobs for over 10,904 people in the State.

The 129th meeting of the State Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) held under the chairmanship of Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries Murugesh R Nirani on Tuesday evening has cleared these projects.

The committee has considered and approved seven important large and medium size industrial projects with investment of more than Rs 50 crore, the Minister's office said in a release on Wednesday.

These projects worth Rs 799.1 crore are expected to create employment opportunities for 3,237 people in the state.

Noting that the SLSWCC meeting has also cleared 78 new projects at an outlay of more than Rs 15 crores and less than Rs 50 crore, it said these projects worth Rs 1,431.74 crore would generate jobs for 7,667 people in the state.

Three more projects worth Rs 137.15 crore investments were also approved, the release said, adding that a total 88 projects with investments of Rs 2,367.99 crore with employment potential for 10,904 people were cleared.

Among new investments approved are: M/s Gurudatta Integrated Textile Park Limited with Rs.357 Crore and employment potential of 1,655; a Rs 96 crore project by M/s Spansules Formulations with employment potential for 540 people; Rs 80 crore investment by M/s Rinac India Ltd with 125 jobs; Rs 64 crore project by M/s Sunvik Steels Private Limited with job creation for 20 people.

Also, Rs 59.31 crore worth project by M/s H&V Advanced Materials India Private Limited with employment for 327 people; Rs 46.50 crore investment by M/s A One Textech Private Limited, with job opportunities to 160 people; Rs 44.80 crore investment by M/s Texport Industries Pvt Ltd which is expected to create 1501 jobs; and Rs 35 crore investment by M/s Kaynes Technology India Private Limited with job creation for 390 people.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 03:51 PM IST