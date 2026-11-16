Kanpur-Delhi Express Flagged Off By Ashwini Vaishnaw, New Daily Train To Connect Kanpur Central & Anand Vihar | X

New Delhi, Nov 16: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday flagged off the inaugural run of the new Kanpur Express, which will operate between Kanpur Central and Anand Vihar Terminal, providing connectivity in both directions.

“The new daily train service will strengthen rail connectivity between Uttar Pradesh and the National Capital Region (NCR), providing an additional travel option for passengers travelling between Kanpur and Delhi,” a press note from the Railway Ministry said.

Covering a distance of 428 km, the train will comprise 22 LHB coaches and connect several important towns and economic centres along its route.

कानपुर से राजधानी तक, कनेक्टिविटी को मिलेगी नई रफ्तार 🚆✨कानपुर–दिल्ली (आनंद विहार) एक्सप्रेस (14153/54) का 16 नवंबर 2026 को माननीय रेल मंत्री श्री अश्विनी वैष्णव द्वारा हरी झंडी दिखाकर रवाना किया गया। इस दौरान माननीय राज्यमंत्री, उत्तर प्रदेश श्रीमती प्रतिभा शुक्ल, महामंत्री श्री आदित्य त्रिवेदी, माननीय महापौर कानपुर नगर निगम श्रीमती प्रमिला पाण्डेय, माननीय सांसद कानपुर श्री रमेश अवस्थी, माननीय सांसद अकबरपुर श्री देवेन्द्र सिंह "भोले" एवं महाप्रबंधक, उत्तर मध्य रेलवे श्री नरेश पाल सिंह और अन्य रेलवे अधिकारी समेत अन्य गणमान्यों की गरिमामायी उपस्थिति रही। #NCRailway #KanpurExpress #RailwayConnectivity #IndianRailways #RailInfra4UttarPradesh @RailMinIndia @AshwiniVaishnaw @irameshawasthi — North Central Railway (@CPRONCR) November 16, 2026

Train To Connect Key Industrial Centres

“The train service will benefit passengers from Phaphund, serving the industrial areas of Auraiya, including NTPC Auraiya and GAIL Pata; Etawah, an important agricultural centre; and Tundla, providing connectivity to the Firozabad region, renowned for its glass industry,” the ministry stated.

“The train will further connect Hathras, known for its hing processing, brassware and agro-based industries, and Aligarh, an important centre for the lock industry and home to Aligarh Muslim University. It will also strengthen connectivity to Khurja, renowned for its ceramic and pottery industry,” it added.

Further, the train service will connect Dadri, an important logistics and industrial hub, with Ghaziabad, one of the major industrial centres of the NCR, before reaching Anand Vihar Terminal, a major multimodal transport hub in Delhi, officials said.

Talking about a boost to regional development and passenger convenience, the ministry said that the new train service will establish a direct rail link between Kanpur, one of Uttar Pradesh’s premier industrial, leather and educational hubs, and Anand Vihar Terminal in Delhi, a major multimodal transit gateway connecting passengers to various parts of the National Capital Region.

Elevated Railway Track To Ease Congestion

Highlighting the upcoming railway infrastructure projects in the city, the railway minister said that the construction of a 16-kilometre elevated railway track between Anwarganj and Mandhana would provide a permanent solution to Kanpur’s decades-old problem of traffic congestion at railway crossings.

He further informed that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) had been completed and the necessary approvals for the project had been obtained. Construction work is expected to commence shortly.

Read Also FIR Against Tripura BJP MLA Tafajjal Hossain Over Remarks On Tribal Food Habits, Police Launch Probe

Bullet Train Corridor To Transform Connectivity

On the proposed Bullet Train project, the railway minister said that the Bullet Train North Corridor would open a new chapter in Kanpur’s development.

He informed that the proposed corridor will connect Delhi, Agra, Kanpur, Varanasi, Lucknow and Ayodhya, extending further to Patna, Siliguri and Guwahati.

According to Vaishnaw, once operational, the bullet train will reduce the travel time between Delhi and Kanpur to approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes, Lucknow and Kanpur to around 27 minutes, while Kanpur and Prayagraj to approximately 1 hour and 15 minutes.

He further highlighted that high-speed rail connectivity would strengthen Kanpur’s links with major cities and give a boost to regional and economic development.

Also Watch:

Kanpur Central Redevelopment Gathers Pace

Speaking about the redevelopment of Kanpur Central Railway Station, Vaishnaw said that work is progressing at a rapid pace.

He highlighted the ongoing redevelopment efforts and stated that several additional railway infrastructure development initiatives would be undertaken in Kanpur in the coming period.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)