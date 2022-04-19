Kanodia Cement sets up Amethi unit; production; to provide employment to around 1,000

Kanodia Cement announced it has set up a Cement Grinding Unit in Amethi District in Uttar Pradesh. At present, Kanodia cement has installed a capacity of 2.80 million tons per annum with four cement grinding units spread over Uttar Pradesh (UP) & Bihar.

The company has established its four cement grinding units with a 100 percent automatic grinding technique. Kanodia Cement is expanding its cement grinding unit by 1.5 MTPA at Amethi. The expansion is already completed and the production has begun in April 2022.

Commenting on the development Vishal Kanodia, Managing Director, Kanodia Cement Ltd said that, “Kanodia Cement has more than 50 percent growth over existing capacity and this expansion will help the Company maintain its share and competitiveness in the Central and Eastern UP markets in India. The Amethi expansion is part of the Company’s strategy to increase its total cement capacity to 4.30 MTPA. The plant is spread across 44 acres of area.

“We are optimistic about the growth in demand for cement in India. The set-up of our Amethi unit along with more investment in the coming years will help us unlock fresh opportunities by debottlenecking existing capacities and creating new ones across the country. We expect our new cement manufacturing unit to provide employment to around 1000 people directly and indirectly," Kanodia added.

According to various reports, UP is Cement Deficit State and its cement demand is meted by Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttrakhand & Eastern States. Keeping this in mind, Kanodia Group is setting up more cement grinding units in UP.

The new unit will have state-of-art technology with a Vertical Roller Pre Grinding Mill (VRPM) and Ball Mill for cement grinding and will produce all types of Cement. The Plant Consist of two 12-spout rotary- packer and six floor-mounted truck loading machines that have been supplied by FL Smith. Kanodia is progressing on its Sustainable Development Plan, with a sharper focus on climate and clean energy, building a circular economy, conserving resources and nature, and driving meaningful change in the lives of communities.

According to a report by IBEF, India is the world’s second-largest cement producer. And its overall cement production capacity was nearly 545 million tons (MT) in FY20. Cement production reached 329 MT in FY20 and is expected to reach 381 MT in FY22. The key markets in Central India are Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh with a capacity of 63.31 MTPA. The demand for the cement industry is expected to achieve 550-600 million tones per annum constantly by 2025 because of the expanding requests of different divisions i.e., housing, commercial construction, and industrial construction.

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 05:33 PM IST