Kalyan Jewellers launches second video of Muhurat digital campaign

With wedding season in full swing, Kalyan Jewellers, jewellery brand, has launched the second digital ad of the Muhurat campaign. Coming close on the heels of the first digital ad showcasing the Gujarati bridal pieces, this digital film exhibits the choicest of Punjabi bridal jewellery from the brand’s Muhurat collection.

Featuring regional brand ambassador, Wamiqa Gabbi as a Punjabi bride, the 40-second ad showcases playful moments she has with her friends in her wedding ensemble with everyone in the frame adorning Punjabi jewellery pieces from the Muhurat collection.

Talking about the newly launched campaign, Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director, Kalyan Jewellers said, “Weddings are nothing less than grand events that are celebrated in myriad ways across geographies in our country. However, one common factor cuts across all the weddings across is the auspicious time or the ‘Muhurat’. Taking cognizance of this, we aim to partner our customers across all the ‘Muhurats’ through the eponymous wedding jewellery collection that has a wide range of jewellery designs, catering to every bride from every part of India. Our firm belief in the concept of ‘hyperlocal’ has helped us through our journey as one of the most loved jewellery brands in the country.’’

From the Punjabi Kundan and the Rajputi Polki to the Bengali Sita Haar and Nolak; from Gujarati must-haves like the Rani Haar, Bangdi and Kundan to the Tamil Nadu favourites such as Nagas, Haaram and Kasu maalai, Muhurat is a destination for any bride embarking on the journey of matrimony. Handcrafted by traditional artisans, the beauty of these piece lies in its exclusivity, as these handmade beauties can never be fully replicated. Vibrant kundans and gemstones, vintage motifs as well as antique designs and so much more merge strikingly with unmatched karigari to bring the bride this gorgeous line of handcrafted, it said in a press release.

Kalyan Jewellers announces wedding season offers

Kalyan Jewellers has also announced its wedding season offers, which include up to 25 percent cashback on VA for gold jewellery, with VA starting as low as Rs 199. On diamond jewellery up to 25 percent cashback and on precious stone/uncut jewellery up to 20 percent cashback will be applicable on stone charges. Customers can also avail gold rate protection by paying 10 percent advance on their intended purchase value. These offers are valid until November 30, 2021 at Kalyan Jewellers showrooms across India.

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 05:50 PM IST