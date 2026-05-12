Kalpataru Swings To ₹194 Crore Q4 Profit As Revenue Jumps Nearly Three-Fold |

Mumbai: Kalpataru Limited reported a sharp turnaround in consolidated profitability during Q4 FY26, posting a net profit of ₹193.9 crore against a loss of ₹67 crore in the preceding quarter. Revenue from operations surged to ₹1,693.7 crore during the March quarter from ₹504.9 crore in Q3 FY26 and ₹596.9 crore in Q4 FY25. Compared with quarterly earnings of a loss in Q3 and modest profitability in earlier quarters, the company’s year-end performance reflected strong project execution and improved real estate collections.

Total income for Q4 FY26 stood at ₹1,728.7 crore compared with ₹535.6 crore in Q3 FY26 and ₹667.2 crore in the year-ago quarter. Profit before tax rose sharply to ₹226.5 crore from a pre-tax loss of ₹79.1 crore sequentially and ₹28.6 crore in Q4 FY25. Expenses increased to ₹1,500.9 crore from ₹606.6 crore in Q3, primarily due to higher cost of sales and operational expenses linked to project deliveries. Finance costs for the quarter declined marginally to ₹10.9 crore from ₹14.9 crore in the previous quarter.

For FY26, Kalpataru posted consolidated revenue from operations of ₹3,435.6 crore against ₹2,221.6 crore in FY25, while annual profit increased to ₹80 crore from ₹24.7 crore. The company recorded an exceptional charge of ₹7.7 crore during FY26 linked to the implementation impact of new labour codes relating to gratuity and leave encashment provisions. Basic earnings per share for Q4 FY26 stood at ₹10.19 against a loss per share of ₹3.05 in Q3 FY26 and ₹1 in Q4 FY25.

During FY26, Kalpataru completed utilisation of a substantial portion of its IPO proceeds, with ₹1,579.1 crore deployed out of ₹1,590 crore raised. The group’s total equity attributable to owners rose to ₹4,116.5 crore as of March 31, 2026, compared with ₹2,481.2 crore a year earlier. Consolidated assets expanded to ₹17,682.4 crore from ₹16,374.9 crore in FY25, reflecting ongoing scale-up across residential real estate operations.

Kalpataru said it remains focused on simplifying group structure and operational consolidation, including proposed amalgamation and restructuring of multiple subsidiaries announced during the quarter. This report is based on audited financial results and is not investment advice.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the company’s regulatory filing for Q4 FY26. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation.