Kalpataru Signs ₹1,400 Crore GDV Redevelopment Project In Andheri West On March 12

Mumbai: Redevelopment activity in Mumbai’s western suburbs continues to pick up pace, with Kalpataru Limited adding another residential project to its pipeline through a new housing society redevelopment deal in Andheri West.

Kalpataru Limited has entered into a redevelopment agreement for Shree Mahalakshmi CHS located off Veera Desai Road in Andheri West. The project spans approximately 3 acres of land and carries an estimated Gross Development Value of around Rs 1,400 crore. The proposed development is expected to generate about 0.4 million square feet of carpet area. Once completed, the project will add to the company’s residential portfolio within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region while strengthening its redevelopment pipeline.

The project sits in one of Mumbai’s established residential and commercial micro-markets. Andheri West offers strong connectivity across the city and access to multiple transport corridors, making it a preferred residential destination. The surrounding neighbourhood features established social infrastructure, including schools, colleges, healthcare facilities, retail centres, and entertainment hubs. The presence of major business districts nearby also contributes to sustained residential demand in the area.

The new project aligns with Kalpataru’s broader strategy of expanding through redevelopment opportunities across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The company plans to develop a fully residential complex designed around modern urban lifestyles. The planned residences will emphasize sustainability, contemporary amenities, and connectivity. According to the company, redevelopment projects allow it to unlock value in prime urban locations while delivering upgraded housing infrastructure to existing residents.

Kalpataru Limited is among the larger real estate developers operating in Maharashtra. The company has completed 83 projects covering more than 23.3 million square feet of developable area. It currently has 29 ongoing, forthcoming, and planned projects spread across Mumbai, Thane, Panvel, Pune, and Hyderabad, covering approximately 41.2 million square feet. The developer also draws on the Kalpataru Group’s 56 years of experience across real estate, infrastructure, and construction sectors. Kalpataru’s latest redevelopment deal reflects the continued shift toward redevelopment-led growth in Mumbai’s mature residential districts.

