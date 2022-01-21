Jyothy Labs Q3 net profit plunges 29% to Rs 38 cr; total income up

Jyothy Labs Ltd posted a 28.57 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 38.02 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021, on account of higher expenses.

The company's consolidated total income during the period stood at Rs 542.66 crore as against Rs 482.99 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Jyothy Labs Ltd Managing Director M R Jyothy said the company has been able to grow sales in spite of a challenging higher input price environment resulting in an increase in retail prices which impacts consumers' purchasing power.

The company's fabric care segment clocked revenue of Rs 209.08 crore in the third quarter as against Rs 175.87 crore in the year-ago period.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 03:53 PM IST