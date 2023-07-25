Jyothy Labs Net Sales Grows By 15.1% at ₹687 Cr In Q1FY24

Net Sales Grows By 15.1% at ₹687 Cr In Q1FY24 |

Jyothy Labs Limited, one of the leading Indian FMCG companies on Tuesday announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The Company delivered sales of ₹687 crores, increase of 15.1 percent growth against the same period last year.

The EBITDA margin for the quarter stood at 17.1 percent versus 10 percent at same period last year, thereby an increase of 96.3 percent. The Net Profit also grew by 101.7 percent over the same period last year.

Financial Highlights (Q1FY2024 results over same period last year)

Net Sales at ₹687 Crores, up by 15.1 percent.

EBITDA margin at 17.1 percent (₹117.4 Crore) versus 10 percent (₹60 Crores), up by 96.3 percent.

Net Profit at ₹96.3 Crores from ₹47.7 Crores up by 101.7 percent.

Segment performance

Fabric Care sales increased by 18.1 percent for Q1FY24 over same period last year. Dishwashing sales increased by 10.6 percent for Q1FY24. Household Insecticides sales increased by 10.1 percent for Q1FY24. Personal Care Sales increased by 21.1percent for Q1FY24 over same period last year.

“Our operating performance has been encouraging. We are focused on providing best consumer experience through our brands in their day-to-day life. At the core of our operations, sustainability initiatives have been at forefront to drive our long term growth and profitability," said M R Jyothy, Managing Director, Jyothy Labs Limited.

Jyoti Labs Shares

The shares of Jyoti Labs on Tuesday at 12:42 pm IST were at ₹288.85, up by 19.14 percent.