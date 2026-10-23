Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Reports ₹514.54 Crore Standalone Q2 Net Profit, To Acquire Pune Land For ₹150 Crore

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals | File

Mumbai: Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Limited announced on October 23, 2026, that its Board of Directors approved the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half-year ended 30 September 2026.

Financial Highlights

The standalone revenue from operations for the quarter ended 30 September 2026 was ₹3,645.97 crore, with total income at ₹3,714.89 crore. For the half-year ended 30 September 2026, standalone revenue from operations reached ₹6,930.82 crore, and total income was ₹7,106.17 crore, according to the company's exchange filing.

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Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹4,564.96 crore, and total consolidated income was ₹4,670.40 crore. The half-year consolidated revenue from operations was ₹8,674.79 crore, with total consolidated income at ₹8,886.09 crore.

Subsidiary Incorporation

The Board approved the incorporation of a new wholly owned subsidiary named Holitti Private Limited. This entity will operate in healthcare services, with an initial paid-up share capital of ₹1 lakh, divided into 10,000 equity shares of ₹10 each. Jupiter Life Line Hospitals will hold 100% shareholding in the new subsidiary.

Land Acquisition

The company is entering into a sale agreement to acquire land measuring approximately 11,452.07 square metres in Village Pune City (Bibvewadi), District Pune. The total consideration for this acquisition is ₹150 crore. This land is intended for the company's hospital project currently under development in South Pune, which was previously held under a lease arrangement.

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Board Meeting Details

The Board meeting commenced at 3:00 P.M. and concluded at 3:43 P.M. on October 23, 2026.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.