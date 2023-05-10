 JSW's crude steel production in April jumps by 7% YoY
The production of rolled flat products in April went up to 16 per cent YoY to 13.92 lakh tonnes from the earlier 12 lakh tonnes it produced during the same month last year.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 10, 2023, 10:18 AM IST
article-image
JSW's crude steel production in April jumps by 7% YoY | Image: JSW Steel (Representative)

JSW Steel reported standalone Crude Steel production for the month of April, 2023 at 17.77 lakh tonnes, a growth of 7 per cent, year-on-year, the company reported through an exchange filing. The production of rolled flat products in April went up to 16 per cent YoY to 13.92 lakh tonnes from the earlier 12 lakh tonnes it produced during the same month last year.

The production of rolled long products on the other hand fell by 9 per cent to 3.21 Lakh tonnes in comparison to 3.54 lakh tonnes produced in April 2022. The company said the production is lower due to planned capital shutdowns taken at Salem and Vijayanagar plant during April 2023.

The shares of JSW Steel on Wednesday at 10:14 am IST were at Rs 722, down by 0.36 per cent.

