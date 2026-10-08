JSW Steel Reports 72.7 lakh Tonnes Consolidated Crude Steel Production In Q2 FY27, Up 10% QoQ

JSW Steel Limited |

Mumbai: JSW Steel on Thursday reported consolidated crude steel production of 72.7 lakh tonnes for the second quarter of financial year 2027 (Q2 FY27), marking a 10 per cent growth quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 5 per cent year-on-year (YoY).

Production Break-up

Indian operations contributed 70.7 lakh tonnes to the total production, increasing by 11 per cent QoQ and 5 per cent YoY. JSW Steel USA – Ohio produced 2 lakh tonnes of crude steel during the quarter.

Capacity Utilisation

The company's Indian operations achieved an 88 per cent capacity utilisation rate in Q2 FY27. For September 2026, the utilisation rate was approximately 90 per cent as BF3 of Vijayanagar undergoes a gradual ramp-up after a shutdown for upgradation.

Half-Yearly Production

For the first half of FY27 (H1 FY27), JSW Steel's consolidated crude steel production stood at 1.38 crore tonnes, a 4 per cent increase compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year. Indian operations produced 1.34 crore tonnes, while JSW Steel USA – Ohio contributed 4.5 lakh tonnes.

Historical Context

Production figures for previous years have been adjusted to exclude the steel business undertaking of Bhushan Power and Steel Limited (BPSL). This entity was transferred on a slump-sale basis to JSW-JFE Steel Limited in March 2026.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.