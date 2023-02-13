JSW Steel records highest ever crude steel production in Jan; grew by 15% YoY | Image: JSW Steel (Representative)

JSW Steel reported its highest ever standalone crude steel production for the month of January 2023 at 18.91 lakh tonnes, a growth of 15% YoY on standalone basis, the company said via an exchange filing.

The break-up of standalone production is as below: (Lakh Tonnes)

In view of significant improvement in capacity ramp up in the newly commissioned expansion project at Dolvi works.

The overall capacity utilisation in aggregate was higher at 99% in January 2023 from 96% in December 2022.

