JSW Steel records highest ever crude steel production in Jan; grew by 15% YoY

JSW Steel reported its highest ever standalone crude steel production for the month of January 2023 at 18.91 lakh tonnes, a growth of 15% YoY on standalone basis, the company said via an exchange filing.
The break-up of standalone production is as below: (Lakh Tonnes)
In view of significant improvement in capacity ramp up in the newly commissioned expansion project at Dolvi works.
The overall capacity utilisation in aggregate was higher at 99% in January 2023 from 96% in December 2022.
