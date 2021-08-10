JSW Steel output grows 11% to 13.82 LT in July

JSW Steel on Tuesday posted a 11 per cent jump in its crude steel output at 13.82 lakh tonne (LT) during July 2021.

The company had produced 12.46 LT of crude steel in same month last year, JSW Steel said in a statement.

During the month under review, JSW Steel said, production of its flat rolled products saw a marginal fall of 1 per cent to 9.34 LT compared to 9.40 LT in July 2020.

"Production of rolled flat products was lower due to planned shutdown taken for one of the converters at Vijayanagar Works," the company said.

JSW Steel registered a growth of 28 per cent in output of its long rolled products at 3.06 LT from 2.40 LT in the year ago month.

The average capacity utilisation for the month was 92 per cent, it said.

Part of $13 billion JSW Group, JSW Steel is among the leading steel producers in the country.

JSW Group also has other business interests in sectors such as energy, infrastructure, cement, paints, sports and venture capital.