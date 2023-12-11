JSW Steel Consolidated Crude Steel Production Grows By 11% YoY November 2023 | JSW Steel

JSW Steel reported consolidated Crude Steel production for the month of November 2023 at 22.04 Lakh tonnes, grew by 11 percent YoY, the company on Monday announced through an exchange filing.

Capacity utilisation at Indian Operations level stood at 90 percent for November 2023. JSW Steel USA-Ohio volumes were positively impacted due to improved demand compared to last year.

Indian Operations production volumes include the crude steel production of JISPL and its subsidiary, Mivaan Steels Limited and the corresponding period’s production volumes have been restated to give effect to the merger.

JSW Steel shares

The shares of JSW Steel on Monday at 9:48 am IST were trading at Rs 833.75, down by 0.67 percent

About JSW Steel

JSW Steel is the flagship business of the diversified, US dollar 23 billion JSW Group. As one of India’s leading business houses, JSW Group also has interests in energy, infrastructure, cement, paints, sports, and venture capital.