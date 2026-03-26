JSW Steel Completes $74.24 Million Acquisition Of 92.19% Stake In MDR On March 25

JSW Steel has completed the acquisition of a 92.19 percent equity stake and shareholder loans in Minas de Revuboe Limitada (MdR) through its subsidiary on March 25, 2026. |

Mumbai: JSW Steel has moved ahead with its international expansion strategy, closing a previously announced acquisition with a significant capital outlay.

JSW Steel, through its wholly owned subsidiary JSW Natural Resources Limited, has finalized the acquisition of 92.19 percent equity stake along with shareholder loans in Minas de Revuboe Limitada. The company confirmed that 74.24 million dollars has been transferred to designated escrow accounts, marking the completion of the transaction on March 25, 2026.

The deal follows a series of earlier disclosures made on May 17, 2024, January 28, 2025, and March 26, 2025. With the final payment now completed, the acquisition process has formally concluded in line with the definitive agreements signed earlier.

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The acquisition is being executed through JSW Natural Resources Limited, highlighting the company’s focus on strengthening its natural resource portfolio. By acquiring a majority stake and associated loans, JSW Steel is positioning itself to secure long-term resource access and enhance upstream integration.

This transaction aligns with JSW Steel’s broader strategy to expand its global footprint and build resource security. The move is expected to support the company’s long-term operational needs while reinforcing its presence in international markets. The company stated that the disclosure has been made in compliance with regulatory requirements and will also be available on its website.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the company’s official filing and does not include external analysis or independent verification.