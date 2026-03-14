JSW Steel Announces Mozambique Coking Coal Project To Secure Long-Term Raw Material Supply

JSW Steel has announced the Minas de Revuboè (MdR) coking coal mining project in Mozambique, marking a key step in its global raw material strategy. |

Mumbai | Moatize, Mozambique: JSW Steel has unveiled its coking coal mining project, Minas de Revuboè (MdR), located in the Moatize coal basin in Mozambique’s Tete Province, highlighting a significant milestone in the company’s global resource strategy.

The MdR project provides JSW Steel access to 850 million tonnes of coal reserves, with the potential to produce around 250 million tonnes of usable premium hard coking coal. The mine will be developed in phases, with the first phase expected to be completed over 2.5 years, targeting production of 2.4 million tonnes per annum of prime hard coking coal.

The mining asset is located about 10 km north of Tete city, roughly 450 km from Beira Port and 900 km from Nacala Port. This proximity to major export routes positions the project as a strategically located source of coking coal for supply to Indian steel plants, helping the company strengthen its raw material logistics.

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JSW Steel said the project forms a key part of its backward integration strategy to secure one of the most critical inputs used in steelmaking. India has limited domestic reserves of premium coking coal, making overseas sourcing important for long-term supply security. By developing the MdR project, the company aims to reduce exposure to volatility in global coking coal prices and optimise its cost structure over time.

The company also expects the high-grade coking coal from the project to support productivity improvements and help lower carbon emissions intensity in steel production. JSW Steel said the asset aligns with its broader sustainability and decarbonisation roadmap as it expands its steel capacity and global operations. The project announcement was made during a ceremony held in Mozambique in the presence of government representatives and senior officials, marking a new phase of industrial cooperation between India and Mozambique.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the information disclosed in the company's press release dated March 13, 2026. It is intended for informational purposes only and should not be construed as financial, investment, or business advice.