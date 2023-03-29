 JSW Steel announces allotment of 1,50,000 NCDs
The issued debenture is of bearing a face value of ₹1,00,000 each

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 29, 2023, 02:20 PM IST
JSW Steel announces allotment of 1,50,000 NCDs | Image: JSW Steel (Representative)

JSW Steel Limited informed that the Finance Committee of the Board of Directors of the issuer at its meeting held on i.e. March 29, 2023 approved the allotment of 150,000, unsecured, listed, rated, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs), via an exchange filing.

The issued debenture is of bearing a face value of ₹1,00,000 each, aggregating to ₹1500,00,00,000 issued to the investors identified by the Committee at its meeting held on March 28, 2023.

The disclosure is pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations).

