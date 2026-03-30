 JSW MG Motor India To Hike Prices Of Select Models By 2% From April 1, 2026
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HomeBusinessJSW MG Motor India To Hike Prices Of Select Models By 2% From April 1, 2026

JSW MG Motor India To Hike Prices Of Select Models By 2% From April 1, 2026

JSW MG Motor India announced on March 30, 2026, that it will increase prices of select models in its mainline portfolio by up to 2 per cent effective April 1, 2026. The hike excludes premium EV products MG M9 and Cyberster sold through the MG Select channel. The company’s current range includes ICE and EV vehicles from the Comet EV (Rs 4.99 lakh) to the Gloster SUV (Rs 38.33 lakh).

PTIUpdated: Monday, March 30, 2026, 02:08 PM IST
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JSW MG Motor India announced on March 30, 2026, that it will increase prices of select models in its mainline portfolio by up to 2 per cent effective April 1, 2026. |

New Delhi: JSW MG Motor India on Monday said it will hike prices of select models by up to 2 per cent from April 1, 2026, to offset rising input costs. The price hike will be on the company's mainline portfolio and will not include premium EV products -- MG M9 and Cyberster -- sold through MG Select channel.

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"This price revision is aimed at partially offsetting the impact of continuously rising input costs," JSW MG Motor India said in a statement. At present, the company sells a range of internal combustion engine (ICE) and EV vehicles under its MG portfolio, from the Comet EV priced at Rs 4.99 lakh plus Rs 3.2/kmw for battery subscription and Rs 38.33 lakh for the top-end SUV Gloster. 

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