JSW MG Motor India Appoints Parth Jindal As Chairman With Immediate Effect

Parth Jindal | Pic Credit: Twitter

JSW MG Motor India has appointed Parth Jindal as Chairman of the company, effective immediately, as the automaker looks to accelerate its expansion in India.

The company said its board approved Jindal’s appointment. He has been associated with JSW MG since the formation of the joint venture between JSW Group and SAIC Motor and has played an active role in areas including product planning, manufacturing expansion and increasing localisation.

Parth Jindal’s Role at JSW MG

Jindal’s appointment comes as JSW MG seeks to broaden its vehicle portfolio while expanding production and strengthening its domestic supply chain.

The company is also increasing its focus on newer automotive technologies, including electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

JSW MG recently introduced the Hector Tomahawk EV and Hector Tomahawk PHEV, with introductory ex-showroom prices starting at ₹19.50 lakh and ₹25.70 lakh, respectively.

The automaker currently offers a mix of petrol-powered and electric models. Its internal combustion engine portfolio includes the Astor, Hector and Majestor, while its EV range comprises the Comet, Windsor, ZS, M9 and Cyberster.

JSW MG Plans Production Capacity Expansion

JSW MG currently has an annual manufacturing capacity of 1.10 lakh vehicles at its Halol facility in Gujarat. The company plans to raise this to 1.60 lakh units by March 2027 and further to 2.20 lakh units by January 2028.

Jindal holds several leadership positions across the JSW Group. He serves as Managing Director of JSW Cement and JSW Paints, while also being Chairman of JSW Dulux and a board member of JSW Energy.

Beyond the group’s industrial businesses, Jindal founded JSW Sports and serves as chairman and co-owner of the Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League franchise.

His elevation at JSW MG comes at a time when the automaker is seeking to scale operations, expand its product lineup and deepen localisation in India's rapidly evolving automobile market.