JSW Energy shares gain nearly 3% after earnings announcement

Shares of JSW Energy gained nearly 3 per cent after the company announced an over two-fold rise in its December 2021 quarter profit.

The stock rose 2.68 per cent to settle at Rs 311.95 on the BSE. The stock rallied 4.98 per cent to Rs 318.95 during the day.

The company posted consolidated net profit to Rs 324 crore for the December 2021 quarter, on the back of higher revenues.

The company's total revenue during October-December 2021 surge to Rs 1,984 crore, as against Rs 1,659 crore in the year-ago period.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 06:41 PM IST