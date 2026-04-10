JSW Energy Moves To Acquire Remaining 26% Stake In JSW Mahanadi Power

JSW Energy Limited has exercised its call option to acquire the remaining 26 percent equity stake in JSW Mahanadi Power Company Limited, aiming for full ownership. |

Mumbai: JSW Energy is taking the next step in consolidating its control over a key power asset, signaling its intent to fully integrate JSW Mahanadi Power into its portfolio.

JSW Energy has formally exercised its call option to acquire the remaining 26 percent equity stake in JSW Mahanadi Power Company Limited. This stake is currently held by erstwhile financial creditors and will be acquired in line with the previously approved resolution plan. The move follows the company’s acquisition of a 74 percent stake in March 2025, marking a continuation of its strategic acquisition roadmap.

The call option exercise stems from a securities holders’ agreement signed on March 6, 2025, with IDBI Trusteeship Services Limited acting on behalf of the creditors. By invoking this clause, JSW Energy is initiating the process to transition from majority ownership to full control. The final acquisition will be completed as per agreed terms and applicable regulatory procedures.

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Full ownership of JSW Mahanadi Power is expected to enhance operational flexibility and decision-making for JSW Energy. The asset, acquired through a resolution process approved by the National Company Law Tribunal’s Hyderabad Bench, represents a significant addition to the company’s generation portfolio. Consolidation of ownership typically allows for streamlined governance and better alignment with long-term business objectives.

The company clarified that detailed disclosures required under Regulation 30 of SEBI’s listing norms will be made once the acquisition of the remaining stake is completed. This indicates that while the call option has been exercised, the transaction is subject to procedural completion and regulatory reporting requirements before final closure.

JSW Energy’s move to acquire the remaining stake underscores its focus on consolidating assets acquired through resolution processes. The step positions the company to fully integrate operations and potentially unlock greater value from the asset over time.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s official regulatory filing and may contain forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties.