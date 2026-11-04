JSW Dulux Q2 FY27 Profit Falls 9.2 Per Cent To ₹88.8 Crore, Revenue Rises 16.2 Pc To ₹961.9 Crore

JSW Dulux reported higher quarterly revenue and volume growth despite a decline in consolidated net profit amid rising input costs | Representational Image

New Delhi, November 4, 2026: Paints and coatings maker JSW Dulux Ltd on Wednesday reported a 9.2 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 88.8 crore for the September quarter.

The company, formerly known as Akzo Nobel India Ltd, had posted a net profit of Rs 97.8 crore in the corresponding July-September quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations stood at Rs 961.9 crore in the September quarter of FY27, up 16.2 per cent year-on-year. It was at Rs 827.6 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

The company also reported a strong volume growth of 21 per cent in Q2 FY27, JSW Dulux said in its earnings statement.

Its total expenses increased 18.7 per cent to Rs 875.5 crore in the quarter under review.

JSW Dulux’s total income in the September quarter stood at Rs 875.5 crore, up 18.71 per cent year-on-year.

In the first half (H1) of FY27, JSW Dulux’s total consolidated income jumped 6.4 per cent to Rs 1,954.9 crore.

CEO Comments On Business Performance

Commenting on the results, Joint Managing Director and CEO Rajiv Rajgopal said, “We delivered consecutive quarters of double-digit volume and value growth, reflecting steady progress on our strategic priorities. We continued to make steady market share gains across our businesses.

“In Decorative Paints, all categories witnessed strong traction leading up to the festive season. Industrial Paints performance was aided by strong demand in infrastructure and energy sectors.

“We saw gains in the automotive space with customer wins and entry into new verticals. While raw material inflation remains elevated, we have undertaken calibrated price increases to partly offset margin dilution,” he said.

Despite these headwinds, comparable Ebitda grew 4.4 per cent through a prudent balance between cost management and growth initiatives.

“However, as geopolitical disturbances continue to affect raw material inflation, we will keep evaluating the situation and implementing calibrated price increases,” he said.

JSW Paints Acquisition Of Akzo Nobel India

In December 2025, JSW Paints, a part of the 23 billion JSW Group, acquired a 60.76 per cent stake in Akzo Nobel India pursuant to the Share Purchase Agreement between JSW Paints Ltd and Imperial Chemicals Industries Ltd, and Akzo Nobel Coatings International BV.

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After the acquisition, JSW Paints has become the Promoter and Holding Company of Akzo Nobel India.

Shares of Akzo Nobel India Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 264.25, up 1.38 per cent, on the BSE.

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