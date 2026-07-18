JK Cement Q1 Net Profit Dips 15.65% To ₹274.62 Crore; Revenue Rises

Mumbai: JK Cement Ltd. on Thursday, 18 July 2026, announced a consolidated net profit after tax of ₹274.62 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. This marks a 15.65 per cent decrease compared to the ₹324.25 crore reported in the year-ago quarter (30 June 2025).

Revenue from Operations

Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 stood at ₹4,031.72 crore. This is an increase of 20.26 per cent from ₹3,352.53 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Total Income and Expenses

The company's total consolidated income for the reporting quarter was ₹4,070.97 crore, up from ₹3,408.97 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. Total consolidated expenses for the quarter rose to ₹3,664.82 crore, compared to ₹2,919.83 crore recorded in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

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Earnings Per Share

Consolidated basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 was ₹35.91. This is a decrease from ₹41.99 in the year-ago quarter (30 June 2025).

Quarter-on-Quarter Performance

Sequentially, consolidated net profit after tax decreased by 16.99 per cent from ₹330.88 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026. Consolidated revenue from operations increased by 3.71 per cent from ₹3,887.50 crore in the preceding quarter.

CCI Litigation

The company noted ongoing litigation with the Competition Commission of India (CCI). This includes a penalty of ₹128.54 crore from an order dated 31 August 2016, and a separate penalty of ₹9.28 crore from an order dated 19 January 2017. JK Cement, supported by legal opinion, has not made any provision in its books for these matters, believing it has a strong case.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.