Jio's New 30% AirFiber Discount: Everything You Need to Know About The Timing, Eligibility, and How to Get It

Jio has announced a 30 per cent discount 'freedom offer' for its new Airfiber users.
JioFiber or AirFiber is the largest and the fastest-growing home broadband and entertainment service in the country.
With over 1.2 crore homes, JioFiber or AirFiber is growing at a rapid pace.
To further the pace of digitising Indian homes and converting India into a Digital Society, Jio has announced this promising offer that further encourages more homes to get connected - a further 30 per cent discount on the already affordable JioAirFiber plans, the company said in a statement.
Through this Freedom Offer, new JioAirFiber users will get a 30 per cent discount on new connections through a waiver of Rs 1,000 installation charge. This offer is a limited-period celebration and will run between July 26 to August 15.
How to get AirFiber?
One can visit jio.com and leave interest or give a missed call at 60008-60008.
Jio introduced its fixed wireless offering - AirFiber -- in 2023, on Ganesh Chaturthi.
As Jio deployed 5G Standalone Access services, it has used a dedicated network slice to provide 5G FWA services -- which helps with managing the network congestion, even though the average AirFiber user consumes around 400GB of data per month.
What is Jio AirFiber?
JioAirFiber delivers fibre-like speed over the air without any wires. Users just have to plug it in, turn it on, and that's it and they will have a personal Wi-Fi hotspot at their homes.
JioAirFiber is a Fixed Wireless Access solution that brings clutter-free high-speed connectivity of up to 1 Gbps to homes and offices. Multiple devices, including smartphones, PCs, tablets, smart TVs, and set-top boxes can be connected simultaneously without compromising on internet speed.