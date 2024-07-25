Jio's New 30% AirFiber Discount: Everything You Need to Know About The Timing, Eligibility, and How to Get It

Jio's New 30% AirFiber Discount: Everything You Need to Know Aboout Timing, Eligibility, and How to Get It | File Image/ Representative Image

Jio has announced a 30 per cent discount 'freedom offer' for its new Airfiber users.

JioFiber or AirFiber is the largest and the fastest-growing home broadband and entertainment service in the country.

With over 1.2 crore homes, JioFiber or AirFiber is growing at a rapid pace.

To further the pace of digitising Indian homes and converting India into a Digital Society, Jio has announced this promising offer that further encourages more homes to get connected - a further 30 per cent discount on the already affordable JioAirFiber plans, the company said in a statement.

Through this Freedom Offer, new JioAirFiber users will get a 30 per cent discount on new connections through a waiver of Rs 1,000 installation charge. This offer is a limited-period celebration and will run between July 26 to August 15.

Read Also Reliance Jio Announces New Unlimited 5G Plans Starting July 3; Check Out The Latest Offers Here

How to get AirFiber?

One can visit jio.com and leave interest or give a missed call at 60008-60008.

Jio introduced its fixed wireless offering - AirFiber -- in 2023, on Ganesh Chaturthi.

As Jio deployed 5G Standalone Access services, it has used a dedicated network slice to provide 5G FWA services -- which helps with managing the network congestion, even though the average AirFiber user consumes around 400GB of data per month.

What is Jio AirFiber?

JioAirFiber delivers fibre-like speed over the air without any wires. Users just have to plug it in, turn it on, and that's it and they will have a personal Wi-Fi hotspot at their homes.

Read Also RBI Tightens Rules For Domestic Money Transfers: New Guidelines For Cash Transactions And KYC

JioAirFiber is a Fixed Wireless Access solution that brings clutter-free high-speed connectivity of up to 1 Gbps to homes and offices. Multiple devices, including smartphones, PCs, tablets, smart TVs, and set-top boxes can be connected simultaneously without compromising on internet speed.