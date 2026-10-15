Jio’s ₹30,200-Crore IPO Creates Buzz, Isha Ambani Reveals How A College Experience Sparked India’s Telecom Revolution

Jio Platforms plans a ₹30,200-crore IPO as Isha Ambani recalls its origin. |

Mumbai: Reliance Industries’ digital and telecom arm, Jio Platforms , is preparing for a major stock market debut with an initial public offering (IPO) worth approximately Rs 30,200 crore.

The company highlighted its financial strength, growing customer base and future technology plans at an IPO press conference attended by Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani and veteran banker Uday Kotak.

Isha Ambani Shares Jio's Beginning

During the presentation, Isha Ambani shared an interesting story about how the idea of Jio emerged.

She recalled that she and Akash Ambani were studying in college when slow internet speeds made it difficult to send files.

This experience sparked a discussion about India's need for faster internet connectivity. According to her, Akash Ambani came up with the idea that eventually shaped Jio.

Rs 30,200-Crore IPO Details

Jio Platforms has fixed its IPO price band at Rs 1,065 to Rs 1,119 per equity share.

The fresh issue will comprise up to 27 crore shares, with bidding opening on October 21 and closing on October 23, 2026.

Anchor investors can participate on October 19.

The company plans to list its shares on the BSE and NSE.

IPO proceeds will be used mainly to repay certain borrowings of Reliance Jio Infocomm and for general corporate purposes.

53.33 Crore Customers, Strong Digital Growth

Jio reported 53.33 crore customers as of June 30, 2026, making it India's largest digital connectivity player by customer base, according to its presentation.

Its 5G subscriber base reached approximately 28.5 crore.

The company also highlighted annual revenue of ₹1.47 lakh crore and said nearly 60 per cent of India's wireless data traffic passed through its network during FY26.

Average monthly data consumption per customer reached 43.7 GB in the first quarter of FY27.

After 5G, Is India Ready For 6G?

Jio highlighted investments in its own network technology, devices, operating systems and digital applications.

Read Also IPO Boom Continues, Jio Platforms And 11 Others Set To Hit Market In October

With 5G adoption growing rapidly, attention is shifting towards the next generation of connectivity.

The bigger question now is whether India is ready to welcome 6G or whether consumers will demand something even more advanced.

For investors, Jio's upcoming listing will test confidence in its growth and profitability.